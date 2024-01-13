Hamas wary of Israel discovering hostage location: Military analyst

Tel Aviv, Jan 13 Even as the Israel Prime Minister's Office (PMO) issued a statement saying that Hamas has agreed to allow the delivery of medicines to the hostages in Gaza, the militant group is also wary that the Jewish nation may discover the location of the captives when doing so, according to a military analyst.

While speaking to IANS, Jonathan Arthur, who was also a former Major with with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, said: "The Hamas has reluctantly agreed for delivering medicines to the hostages and they are wary that we may find out the exact location of the hostages.”

Arthur's remarks came after the PMO announced on Friday that Israel reached an agreement with Qatar to allow the delivery of vital prescription drugs to the hostages in Gaza

"The medication will be delivered in the next few days," it said in a statement, adding that the Red Cross will be handing over the life-saving drugs.

Mossad chief David Barne led the talks with Qatar on the Israeli side, the PMO added.

The high-level negotiations included talks about increasing the quantity of medicines that Israel allows into the besieged enclave for Gaza civilians.

However, the statement did not mention whether progress has been achieved on the issue.

According to reports, Qatar had exerted pressure on the Hamas to allow medicines to the hostages.

Israeli authorities estimate that about 136 Israelis and foreign nationals remain captive in Gaza.

Following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, some 240 people were taken captive by the militant group.

During the humanitarian pause (November 24-30, 2023), 86 Israeli and 24 foreign national hostages were released.

