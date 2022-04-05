Harsh Kumar Jain arrives in Warsaw to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine

By ANI | Published: April 5, 2022 11:15 PM2022-04-05T23:15:32+5:302022-04-05T23:25:08+5:30

Harsh Kumar Jain arrives in Warsaw to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine

Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Kyiv wrote, "Charge d' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcomed Harsh Kumar Jain who arrived in Warsaw (Poland) today to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine."

Harsh Kumar Jain, an IFS office of 1993 batch was the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

