Heat-related deaths in S.Korea quadruple on-year in 2023

Seoul, Sep 30 The number of apparent heat-related deaths in South Korea nearly quadrupled on-year in 2023 as the country was struck by an unusual heat wave, the disease control agency said on Saturday.

A total of 32 people were presumed to have died of heat-related illness this year as of Friday, compared with nine a year earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

This year's figure is the largest since 2018, when the country reported 48 heat-related deaths, reports Yonhap News Agency.

South Korea began compiling the related data in 2011.

The country had been gripped by sweltering weather this summer, with the average national temperature from June through August coming to 24.7 degrees Celsius, the fourth-highest level ever, according to the weather agency.

Those aged 65 and older accounted for 29.5 per cent of all patients suffering heat-related illnesses this year, followed by those in their 50s with 21.3 per cent, the data showed.

Health authorities have operated an enhanced heat-related illness monitoring system since May 20, which is to end on Saturday.

