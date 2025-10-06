Heavy traffic grips South Korea's highways as Chuseok holiday winds down

Seoul [South Korea], October 6 : Major expressways across South Korea were clogged with heavy traffic on Monday, as millions of people either continued their Chuseok celebrations or began the long journey home after visiting family, Yonhap news agency reported.

Chuseok, often called Korea's version of Thanksgiving, is a major harvest festival celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendarthis year falling on October 6.

It's a time when families traditionally gather to honour their ancestors, share special meals, and spend time together. For many, it's also one of the rare chances each year to travel back to their hometowns, as per Yonhap news agency.

This year's Chuseok break is especially long, stretching over seven days, from Friday, October 3, to Thursday, October 9, due to the holiday's overlap with National Foundation Day (October 3) and Hangeul Day (October 9), which commemorates the creation of the Korean alphabet.

The extended break has led to higher travel volumes than usual, with millions of cars hitting the road for family visits or domestic vacations.

According to the Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), traffic remained heavy in both directions due to a combination of homebound travellers and late departures.

As of 6 pm, the estimated travel time to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was 5 hours and 30 minutes, 5 hours and 10 minutes from the southeastern city of Ulsan, and 5 hours and 40 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju, according to the KEC.

Travel time from Seoul to Busan was estimated at 5 hours and 30 minutes, 5 hours and 10 minutes to Ulsan, and 4 hours and 30 minutes to Gwangju, Yonhap news agency noted.

Outbound traffic from Seoul was expected to ease around 11 p.m., while inbound congestion was forecast to ease from around 1 a.m. Tuesday, the KEC said.

Nearly 6.67 million vehicles were expected to be on the move nationwide on Monday, it added.

