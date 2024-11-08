Hezbollah fires five rockets at central, northern Israel: sources

Jerusalem, Nov 8 Hezbollah fired about five rockets toward central and northern Israel on Friday, setting off air raid sirens in 53 Israeli cities and communities, according to Israeli sources.

The Israeli military said in a statement that most rockets were intercepted, though one struck the Upper Galilee. The state-owned Kan TV news reported that one rocket hit a residential home in Kafr Yasif, an Arab community northeast of Acre city, northern Israel.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, according to the Israeli Magen David Adom rescue service.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm the attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attacks came two days after a barrage of about 120 rockets were fired by Hezbollah at northern and central Israel throughout Wednesday, as Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem earlier vowed to fight until victory over Israeli forces.

These developments took place amid ongoing cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which began over a year ago and has sharply escalated since late September.

--IANS

as/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor