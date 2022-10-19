Higher reaches receive snowfall in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 19 The higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir received light snowfall during the last 24 hours, causing a dip in the day temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) office on Wednesday said that mainly clear sky with chances of light rain was expected in the next 24 hours.

"Light snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K during the last 24 hours. Mainly clear sky with chances of light rain are likely during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 3.4 and Kargil 0.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 16.8, Katra 14.2, Batote 6.5, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 4.9 as the minimum temperature.

