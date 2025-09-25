Highway road mishap kills 1, injures 3 in Afghanistan's Laghman

Kabul, Sep 25 One traveller was killed and three others injured when their car overturned in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province on Thursday morning, the provincial police office said in a statement.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly mishap, the statement noted that the accident occurred in the Kakakh region, along the highway linking the capital Kabul to eastern Nangarhar province, resulting in the immediate death of one passenger and injuries to three others, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, on September 17, seven travellers lost their lives and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in eastern Wardak province.

The main highway traversing Laghman province frequently witnesses fatal accidents due to driver negligence, with highway traffic officials urging motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such tragedies.

The deadly accident took place on a road linking the country's capital city, Kabul, to southern Kandahar province, the statement said.

The road, which crosses Wardak province, often sees deadly road accidents due to the carelessness of the drivers, it added.

On the same day, at least three people were killed and two others injured when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesman, Ehsanullah Kamgar, said.

The accident occurred in the Argo district after the vehicle lost control on a steep path, resulting in the immediate deaths of three commuters, including the driver, and injuries to two children, said Ehsanullah Kamgar.

Deadly road accidents remain a persistent issue in war-torn Afghanistan, often attributed to deteriorating road conditions, reckless driving, and inadequate safety measures amid challenging terrain and limited infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor