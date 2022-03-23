Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID; husband Bill goes into isolation

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild" symptoms. On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared. A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get the vaccine and booster shots. Clinton is the latest of several political figures to have recently tested positive for the virus. Last week, former President Barack Obama announced that he had tested positive as well. He said at the time that he was "feeling fine" other than a scratchy throat.



