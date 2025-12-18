Honour dedicated to ancestors who travelled from Mandvi to Muscat: PM Modi after receiving Order of Oman

Muscat, Dec 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on Thursday conferred with the 'Order of Oman' award for his exceptional contribution to India-Oman ties and his visionary leadership - dedicated the honour to the age-old friendship between the two countries and called it a tribute to the warmth and affection between the 1.4 billion people of both nations.

Instituted in 1970 by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Order of Oman has been bestowed upon select global leaders - including Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela and King Abdullah of Jordan - in recognition of their contribution to public life and bilateral relations.

It was also the 29th such global honour for PM Modi.

"Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman," PM Modi posted on X.

"For centuries, our ancestors have been connected with each other, engaged in maritime trade with one another. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India. I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat. This honour is also dedicated to the seafarers who have, through centuries of exchange, contributed to the progress of both nations," he added.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the conferment of the honour during the Prime Minister’s visit to Oman, coinciding with the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, imparted special significance to the occasion and to the Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi's visit to Muscat also followed Sultan Haitham bin Tariqk's State Visit to India in December 2023, reflecting the high-level political engagement between the two countries.

India and Oman currently share a comprehensive strategic partnership, characterised by robust cooperation across diverse sectors. Oman remains an important partner for India in the Gulf region, with strong collaboration in energy security, maritime cooperation, and regional stability.

