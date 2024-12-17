"Hope to have good relations with China also": Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Tuesday expressed his government's desire to foster good relations with China and India, as well as the US, UK, and Russia and said that as an island nation, Sri Lanka recognizes the importance of building strong relationships with other countries.

Speaking at the India Foundation Program, "As a new government, we hope to have a good relationship with China also. Not only India but also China and all other countries, even US Russia Cuba and North Korea. There is no difference, as an island we have to build up a relationship with all other countries."

Highlighting his next visit to China, he said, "Our first visit to India was a state visit. Our next visit to visit to China. Next month, myself and our delegation will visit to China also. We have been continuing with India and China, the US and Russia, all countries, that is our foreign policy but we are following a win-win policy that is the base of our diplomatic releases."

Further, the diplomat emphasised the strong historical bonds between Sri Lanka and India, which date back over 2,500 years, adding that he also noted that India had introduced Buddhism to Sri Lanka, leading to a flourishing Buddhist civilization on the island.

"India-Sri Lanka relations are founded on historical, civilizational, religious and cultural bonds. These bonds go back to time immemorial definitely more than 2500 years the least. India had given us the gift of Buddhism which gave rise to a flourishing Buddhist civilization on the island more than two millennia ago," Herath said.

"The influence of Hinduism was built into our socio-cultural fabric over the centuries of the movement of people and interactions. Our Sri Lankan heritage therefore essentially has links to India. Our contemporary relationship is very cordial. We have excellent diplomatic ties. Interactions between our leaders have been extremely close. And the people-to-people contacts between our two countries have always been vibrant," he added.

Hailing ties between India and Sri Lanka, Herath said that the current visit of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Delhi symbolises the "close-knit" bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan President is currently on a state visit to India. On Monday the president met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Both nations signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday.

Welcoming the Sri Lankan President to India, PM Modi said, "I welcome President Dissanayake to India. We are happy that you (Anura Kumara Dissanayake) chose India as his first foreign visit. This visit will bring a new speed and energy to the ties. For our partnership, we have adopted a futuristic vision."

Notably, this is the first foreign visit of Dissanayake after assuming office in September.

