Human rights activists in Gilgit Baltistan demand government to fulfil people's basic needs

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], April 2 : Munizae Jahangir, a Pakistani journalist, and Baba Jan, a human rights activist belonging to Gilgit Baltistan, said at a recent press conference that the GB administration must ensure that the needs of the people are fulfilled, Pamir Times reported.

Munizae Jahangir said that the people of GB don't have an easy life as they face load shedding of around 22 hours per day, adding that this is affecting all the sectors in their region.

"They always claim to make GB a hub of tourism in Pakistan but they are not even able to provide basic facilities to the people of these areas. Now the only option with the government is that they must start providing electricity, Jahangir said, Gilgit Baltistan GB local news portal, Pamir Times reported.

She further highlighted the need for easy internet access across Gilgit Baltistan.

"Easy internet access must be ensured within GB, as the people have demanded it for a very long time. And they have always demanded that the internet providers must be provided access to all the areas of GB," she said.

Raising the concerns faced by the specially-abled people in Pakistan and GB, Jahangir said that the administration generally ensures that the people with special needs are given special opportunities, and are given special treatment.

"However, we have always noticed that the governmental hostels for disabled people have been converted into offices of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Hence these hostels need to be vacated immediately," she added.

She further said that it must be ensured that disabled people are given all the rights that they deserve.

"Especially the vulnerable communities of GB must be given the rights that the Pakistani government is ensuring for the people of other provinces," she stressed.

She further highlighted the major concern, faced by women of Gilgit Baltistan.

She said that GB does not have any structure that would protect a woman in worst-case scenarios.

Therefore, there are no women's shelters in GB provided by the administration, hence, women have nowhere or no one to turn to if they find themselves in danger.

Baba Jan, a prominent activist from Gilgit Baltistan, in the same press conference, said, "They have been mistreating us for a long time now. There is no possibility of justice for the people of GB. We now demand that the issues of electricity and Internet must be resolved as soon as possible."

"Under what rule do they declare us terrorists and anti-state spies whenever we demand our rights like electricity and proper internet from the GB government? There have been previous court orders to provide us with what we want, but we have not got what we want. As the administrators of GB remain a mere puppet in the hands of Pakistan. Hence, we demand justice against the atrocities that have been inflicted upon us" Baba Jan added.

