Hundreds of flights cancelled in Netherlands over storm Corrie

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Monday from the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport due to the storm Corrie that hit the coast of the Netherlands, media reported.

According to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS), a total of 260 flights were cancelled, and some others were delayed as wind gusts reached up to 120 kilometres (74 miles) per hour.

Train traffic was also reduced in several provinces due to the effects of the storm, NOS reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

