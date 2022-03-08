Hungary offers foreign students affected by Russian military operations to continue studies in Hungary

Hungarian Universities have offered to foreign students whose studies were disrupted by the Russian military operation in Ukraine to continue their studies in Hungary.

"Hungary is offering foreign students who escaped #UkraineRussianWar (India, Nigeria, other African countries) to continue their studies at Hungarian universities," tweeted Dr Attila Demko, the head of Hungary's Centre for Geopolitics.

"All third-country refugees (mostly Africans) were accepted without problems and repatriated if they wished so," Demko added in his Sunday tweet.

Over 400 Nigerian citizens fleeing the war in Ukraine were flown home over the weekend in chartered flights provided by the Nigerian government, according to the government agency Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

According to CNN, a returnee revealed that all the returnees were handed a stipend of $100 by the foreign ministry officials upon arrival in Abuja.

Meanwhile, India has evacuated over 17,100 stranded Indians from Ukraine including a total of 1,250 onboard 7 flights that landed in the last 24 hours under Operation Ganga. And nearly 22,000 Indians have exited Ukraine since the issuance of advisory in January 2022.

Earlier on Sunday, the Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan reported that out of 20,000 Indian citizens, over 16,000 Indians have been evacuated from the war-hit Ukraine under Operation Ganga while 3,000 students are still in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

