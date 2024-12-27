"I deplore the killing of Afghan civilians": UN Special Rapporteur on Pak's airstrike

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 27 : The United Nations Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett on Friday strongly condemned the killing of Afghan civilians, including women and children, in the recent airstrike by the Pakistani military in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province on December 24.

Taking to X, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan called attention to the obligations under international law to prevent harm to civilians, investigate the incident, and ensure accountability for this incident.

"I deplore the killing of Afghan civilians, including women & children, in reported airstrikes by Pakistan's military in Paktika province on 24 December and remind of obligations under international law to prevent civilian harm, investigate & ensure accountability," Bennett said.

Meanwhile, according to reports, 46 people were killed and six were injured so far following the Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's Barmal district of Paktika province.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban authorities had condemned the airstrike, which they claim targeted four areas in Afghanistan on December 24.The Pakistani military claimed the airstrikes were aimed at bases of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the region, resulting in the deaths of several militants and the destruction of four TTP bases, Khaama Press reported, citing the Pakistani media outlets close to the Pakistani Army.

However, the Taliban's Ministry of Defence argued that the strike also hit "Waziristani refugees," disputing the claim that only militants were targeted. This escalation in violence has sparked tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the Taliban warning of retaliation, Khaama Press reported.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has increased its attacks on Pakistani forces in recent months, with Pakistan accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing shelter to these militants, Khaama Press reported.

Enayatullah Khwarazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Defence, denied the Pakistani claims and posted on X that "civilian people, mostly Waziristani refugees," had been killed in the airstrike.

Tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have been building for some time, fuelled by the ongoing presence of TTP militants in Afghanistan. While Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of harbouring these militants, the Taliban insists it is not collaborating with the group.

The incident further threatens regional stability and peace efforts, underscoring the need for urgent diplomatic dialogue to prevent more casualties and address the underlying issues fuelling the conflict.

