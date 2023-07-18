Idea was to send strong message of trust, friendship: French envoy Lenain on PM Modi's Bastille Day visit

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a visit to France where he was a Guest of Honour of the country's Bastille Day celebrations, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that the two countries have agreed to develop new-generation military equipment.

Terming PM Modi's visit as "very significant," the French envoy said that big outcomes were seen in defence and many other sectors.

Lenain said the idea behind inviting PM Modi was to send a strong message of trust and friendship.

The French envoy said that the two countries have always been on each other's side for the last decades and would continue to do so.

Speaking to ANI, Lenain said, "The recent visit was a very significant one. The idea was to send a strong message of trust and friendship to the Indian people. We have always been on each other's side for decades and we will continue to remain partners of trust over the next years."

"Big outcomes in Defence, because we feel that in order to be independent, we need to be secure. You saw some developments obviously in the cooperation on that. We are working on a roadmap for industrial Defence cooperation. We also adopted a roadmap on the Indo-Pacific- both countries want to be the providers of solutions in the region," Lenain said.

"India and France also agreed to develop new-generation military equipment. Discussion on Global issues including elimination of single-use plastic. There were also some decisions to support the green transition in India," the envoy added.

Throwing light on the discussions regarding the space sector cooperation between India and France, French envoy Lenain said, "Space is very important -There are new agreements on cooperation on reusable launchers. As well as extra support to Gaganyaan and work on joint satellites including their protection," and added, "On nuclear energy sector- Progress in Jaitapur, training of Indian engineers and new cooperation on modular reactors."

At Jaitapur, Ratnagiri, there are plans to build six 1,650 MW nuclear power plants. And with a 9,900 MW capacity, these are anticipated to be India's largest nuclear power station once finished.

Reminiscing the Bastille Day Celebrations in which Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour on July 14, Lenain said that everyone had seen the Indian Rafale jets in the sky on the occasion.

"We had an Indian tri-service contingent opening the bastille day parade and we also saw Indian Rafales over the skies. It was also an opportunity to honor the memory of the Indian troops who fought in World War 1. We wanted to honor that also. President Macron offered PM Modi was a picture of Indian soldiers in Paris in 1916. PM Modi was also the first Indian Prime Minister to receive the highest honour of France."

"All this was very symbolic. PM Modi met with the entire political leadership of France. It really shows that when it comes to the importance of India, there is a full consensus in France," he added.

PM Modi, on his visit to France, participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday (July 14) last week. He visited France at the invitation of French President Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, followed by a complement from the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade.

Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the flypast during the parade.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron met notable dignitaries during the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

