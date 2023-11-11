IDF arrests Palestinian terror suspects in Bethlehem

Tel Aviv, Nov 11 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday said that it has arrested Palestinian terror suspects in Bethlehem.

The IDF, in a statement, said that the accused was from Beit Fajar village near Bethlehem.

The Israel army said that it has arrested several other terror suspects from Jilzon refugee camp in Ramallah district.

IDF has arrested more than 1,000 Hamas operatives since it launched its ground invasion of Gaza.

The IDF is presently fighting near Al-Shifa hospital premises.

