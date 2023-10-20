IDF carries drone strike against terror cell on Lebanon border

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 : The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said it carried out a new drone strike against a terrorist cell on the Lebanon border, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF did not provide any further details on the cell and what sort of attack they were planning to carry out.

The IDF said several more anti-tank guided missiles were fired from Lebanon at IDF posts on the border. It added that troops are responding with artillery shelling against the sources of the missile fire.

The Lebanese Hezbollah terror group claims to have targeted a number of Israeli military positions along the Lebanon border with anti-tank guided missiles and gunfire.

The IDF did not comment on the missile attacks but said 20-30 rockets were launched at the Mount Dov area earlier.

Earlier, incoming rocket sirens sounded in the northern town of Dovev on the Lebanon border.

The alerts came amid repeated attacks from southern Lebanon on IDF posts and Israeli towns along the northern frontier, as per The Times of Israel.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage, as per The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has said: "Since the morning hours, the Air Force has been attacking terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, among the targets attacked were a number of operational headquarters, anti-tank launchers and underground infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hamas."

Senior Israeli officials on Thursday spoke about the prospect of an imminent large-scale ground offensive of the Gaza Strip to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas on Thursday. Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near Gaza that the order to enter the Palestinian enclave would be given "soon," The Times of Israel reported.

"You now see Gaza from afar, soon you will see it from the inside," Gallant told troops of the Givati Brigade. He further said, "The order will come."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited the frontlines, rallying a group of Golani soldiers near the Gaza border and telling them Israel was on its way to a major victory.

"We are going to win with all our might," Netanyahu told the group of soldiers. He said, "All of Israel is behind you, and we are going to heavily strike our enemies so that we can achieve victory," according to The Times of Israel report.

The head of the Israeli Defence Forces Southern Command Major General Yaron Finkelman said the expected ground offensive will be "long and intense."

Finkelman told troops near the Gaza border, "This war was forced on us, with a cruel enemy that harmed us greatly. But we stopped them... we are striking them heavily."

He said, "Now, the manoeuvre is going to move the fighting to their territory. We are going to beat them in their territory." He stressed that it is going to be "difficult, long and intense," The Times of Israel reported.

