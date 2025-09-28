IDF soldier suffered light injuries in Gaza
By ANI | Updated: September 28, 2025 06:25 IST2025-09-28T06:24:48+5:302025-09-28T06:25:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI/TPS): An IDF soldier sustained light injuries from grenade shrapnel in the northern Gaza Strip.
Announcing the incident an IDF Spokesperson added that the soldier has been evacuated to hospital for treatment. (ANI/TPS)
