IDF to take disciplinary action against troops for singing Jewish prayer in mosque

Tel Aviv, Dec 14 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said that it will take disciplinary action against its troops who have sung Hanukkah songs and Jewish prayer inside a mosque in Jenin, West Bank.

Notably, a video footage of IDF soldiers singing Hanukkah songs and Jewish prayer inside a mosque over public address system had gone viral.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 18,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly children and women.

