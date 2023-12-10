Imran Khan approaches Lahore Court to challenge Pakistan Election Commission's contempt proceedings

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 : In order to avoid his indictment in a case related to contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Imran Khan on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the case's proceedings and his jail trial, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

In his petition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan stated that ECP did not have jurisdiction to start contempt proceedings. He called the secret trial in prison a violation of Article 4 of the Constitution.

Imran Khan said, "ECP initiated contempt proceedings [against me] illegally." He added, "A secret trial in jail is a violation of Article 4 of the Constitution," according to Geo News report.

Imran Khan's decision comes after a four-member bench of ECP on December 6 decided to frame charges against Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, in the contempt case. Pakistan's electoral watchdog also decided that the contempt proceedings against Imran Khan will be conducted in the jail premises.

The PTI chairman said that the ECP had set December 13 as a date to indict him in the contempt case and urged the court to nullify the electoral watchdog's order related to a jail trial in the case, according to Geo News report.

The proceedings against Imran Khan and two other senior PTI leaders at that time - Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, were initiated in August last year after they allegedly tried using intemperate and contemptuous language against the commission and the chief election commissioner.

The three leaders were asked to either personally appear before the commission to clear the position or through their lawyer. The three leaders did not appear before the bench, and challenged the commission's jurisdiction in several high courts.

In January, the Pakistan Supreme Court permitted the commission to initiate proceedings against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. Initially, the ECP decided to indict them on June 21. However, the indictment of these leaders is yet to be done due to numerous reasons.

Earlier this week, Imran Khan also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify him for five years, Dawn reported.

This comes after the ECP on August 8, disqualified the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chair for five years following his conviction in the Toshakhana case for concealing details of the gifts he received as the premier during his tenure.

An Islamabad trial court had found him guilty of "corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally"."He cheated while providing information about gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt," the court order stated.

In its notification, the ECP cited the trial court's order and declared Imran disqualified under Article 63(1h) of the Constitution, read with Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017, according to Dawn.

The clause states that a legislator can be disqualified if they are convicted of "any offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release."

