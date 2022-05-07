Imran Khan govt laid economic landmines to malign image of successors: Reports

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday claimed that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government laid mines for the country's present government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which is difficult to deal with, said a media report.

President of an independent forum on the world economy, specially focusing Pakistan, PEW, Dr Murtaza Mughal said that the announcement of huge subsidy on electricity and oil by Imran Khan government is affecting the lives of people.

"The PTI government deliberately planned to reduce oil and gas in the country to tarnish the image of the new government. Imran Khan government announced a huge subsidy on electricity and oil in its last days which is costing up to three billion rupees daily," Dr Murtaza said.

Despite the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the government was not ready to withdraw the oil subsidy as it would provoke a public backlash.

For keeping fuel prices capped at current levels for the next fortnight, the cash-strapped government will have to pay Rs 72.33 per litre on diesel and Rs 30.31 per litre on petrol as price differential claim to the oil sector, denting the national kitty by another Rs 40 billion which is not affordable, The nation reported.

Murtaza further said, "Any friendly country except China and no international lender including IMF and the World Bank, will lend to Pakistan unless the US wanted it."

The report added that the investigation into the multi-billion rupee under-invoicing scam in which a prominent businessman linked to PTI will remain inconclusive, said Murtaza.

"The investigation of the car import scandal is being carried out by the same institution which has helped the accused in the scam to make a windfall during the previous regime, If the govt wants to bring this tax evasion to a logical conclusion, then it should avoid departmental inquiries and a judicial inquiry should be ordered, Murtaza said.

( With inputs from ANI )

