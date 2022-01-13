Imran Khan govt likely to pass controversial mini-budget today amid opposition's criticism

The Imran Khan government has finalised the preparations to get the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 passed from the National Assembly on Thursday amid massive criticism from the opposition leaders in the country as Islamabad seeks to hike widespread taxes in various sectors to fulfil the demands of the International Monetary Fund, reported local media.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will conclude the debate on mini-budget during Thursday's lower house session, reported ARY News.

The National Assembly would approve the mini-budget in its session on January 13, Pakistan's Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said while speaking to media.

A meeting of treasury lawmakers on Thursday has been summoned by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take them into confidence over the Finance amendment bill 2021.

The meeting will be attended by the Member of National Assemblies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party with coalition parties.

The chief whip in the assembly and parliamentary affairs minister has been tasked to ensure the presence of the lawmakers, who would then be taken into confidence over the finance amendment bill by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported ARY News citing sources privy to the matter.

The bill seeks to amend certain laws on taxes and duties to meet the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) conditions for the clearance of Pakistan's sixth review of the USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) by the financial institution, paving way for the disbursement of a tranche of around USD 1 billion.

With the supplementary finance bill and the State of Bank of Pakistan Autonomy Bill, the Pakistan government aims to meet certain conditions set by the IMF.

Earlier, increasing inflation has forced the Pakistan government in deferring the approval of the Rs 360 billion mini-budget.

