Imran Khan leaves Pak Prime Minister's residence minutes before losing no-trust vote

Imran Khan has left Prime Minister's residence on late Saturday night minutes before he was ousted as Pakistan Prime Minister after losing the trust vote in the National Assembly.

PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a Tweet that he saw off Pakistan premier Imran Khan from his official state residence.

"Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn't bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation. Feeling proud to be a Pakistani and blessed to have a leader like him. Pakistan Khan - Imran Khan," tweeted Faisal.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night.

"174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution. Consequently, the resolution of no-confidence against Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan has been passed by a majority of the National Assembly," said PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq who chaired the session after Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignations ahead of the voting.

Pakistan's Supreme Court, in a historic judgement on Thursday, had fixed the convening of the session of the National Assembly "not later than 10:30 AM on Saturday" after setting aside the ruling that Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had delivered during the April 3 session of the National Assembly which had rejected the no-confidence motion on "constitutional grounds".

Declaring the ruling of the Deputy Speaker "to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", the Court set aside all the subsequent steps taken, including the dissolution of the National Assembly, and restored Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the Federal Ministers to their positions as of April 3.

The court also fixed the Saturday session with the conditions that the session cannot be adjourned unless the motion is voted upon, and in case Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote, the next PM has to be elected in the same session.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan need the support of at least 172 members in order to make the no-confidence motion successful.

( With inputs from ANI )

