Imran Khan supporters storm Pakistan Army HQ, Emergency imposed in all the hospitals

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken into custody by paramilitary forces from Islamabad High Court premises today. The arrest of Mr Khan has led to a call from his party for nationwide protests, presenting another blow to the nuclear-armed country struggling with an economic crisis.

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protesting against his arrest have entered the compound of the army commanders' residence in Lahore. Media reports said they have also entered the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. Restrictions under Section 144 of the penal code, which bars the assembly of more than five persons in public, has come into effect in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Khan's PTI holds massive support.

Several police vehicles have been set ablaze in Lahore, where scores of protesters have hit the streets following the arrest of Khan. In Quetta, where casualties have been reported due to the clashes between the security personnel and protesters, an emergency has been declared in all hospitals.