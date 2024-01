Imran Khan unhappy with President Alvi for failing to ensure timely elections, says sister

Lahore [Pakistan], October 4 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure over President Arif Alvi's "failure" to ensure timely elections in the country, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media in Lahore following a hearing of the Jinnah House attack case in the anti-terrorism court (ATC), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman's sister Aleema Khanum quoted Khan as saying that the president did not use his constitutional powers to ensure elections in 90 days.

Last month, President Arif Alvi suggested a cut-off date for the holding of polls in a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC) days before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections in the country will take place in the last week of January 2024.

The President had said that in the light of Article 48(5) of the Constitution, he has the authority and mandate "to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution [of assemblies], for holding of a general election to the assembly".

"In terms of Article 48(5) the general election to the National Assembly should be held by the eighty-ninth day of the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, i.e. Monday 6th Day of November 2023," Geo News quoted he letter.

His letter apparently did not live up to the expectations as the PTI wanted President Alvi to announce the exact date of the elections instead of suggesting a cut-off date to the CEC.

Aleema also said that the PTI chief was in high spirits in prison despite losing weight. She said the PTI chief believed that the plot was being hatched to keep him in prison in the cipher case for a longer period, Geo News reported.

Aleema added that a petition has also been filed to provide walking space and gym equipment to the PTI chief in Adiala jail.

