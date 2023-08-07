"Imran Khan wanted 'puppet CM' in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," alleges Parvez Khattak

Peshawar [Pakistan], August 7 : Slamming former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P) chairman Pervez Khattak alleged that he wanted a “puppet” chief minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Khattak said that the PTI chief wanted a puppet Chief Minister in KP and “I was not a puppet CM.

The former Chief Minister of KP said that PTI had four opportunities for holding elections and every party was ready for election in July. The talks were held with the government team and with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa but the PTI chairman was not agreeing even on easy conditions, Khattak said.

He further said that if the PTI chief had agreed on the election date with the government the May 9 violence would have not happened. The PTI chairman did not want someone else to get more popular than him in the party, he added.

Khattak was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), over his statement against the party chief.

Following this, the former Defence Minister launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The court also imposed PKR 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The Toshakhana case, filed by ruling party lawmakers, is based on a criminal complaint filed by the ECP. The case alleges that Imran Khan had "deliberately concealed" details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his tenure as Pakistan Prime Minister and proceeds from their reported sales, the report said.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts and other materials received by persons to whom these rules are applicable shall be reported to the cabinet division. Imran Khan has faced a number of legal issues over his retention of presents and it resulted in his disqualification by the ECP.

