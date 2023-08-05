Imran Khan's arrest not politically motivated, says Pakistan Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb  

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 : Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday rejected the speculations that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest was not politically motivated, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Her statement comes after Additional District Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison. She said, "Imran Khan has been denying every accusation, avoiding accountability in every way."

Rejecting speculations that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest was prompted by political victimisation, Aurangzeb said that the investigation continued for 12-13 months. She further said that the verdict was the outcome of a proper process, according to Geo News report.

She said, "There were more than 40 hearings over 14 months for this case," adding that Imran Khan had ample opportunities to clarify his stance, however, he only appeared for three hearings. Aurangzeb criticised Imran Khan for "attacking" the police using petrol bombs, convening on the judicial complex.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, "Apart from the hearing, he used each and every channel to escape or defeat the law to evade accountability," adding that he had no response to anything.

She stressed that those who are confused about whether PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested for political reasons or if anyone aims to make use of it for building a narrative of his political victimisation should read the court's order.

Aurangzeb stated that Imran Khan had the opportunity to clarify his stance. She further said that the other gifts including necklaces, rings and dinner sets were not declared. She said that Imran Khan's arrest, his theft and his corruption have no relation to the polls.

Aurangzeb said, "Imran Khan always denies responsibility for anything and everything, deflects responsibility and says he knows nothing. She noted that PTI chairman Imran Khan has to answer on foreign funding, the Al-Qadir Trust case, the report said.

A Pakistan district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on the PTI chief, Geo News reported. Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case today, Geo News reported.

After Imran Khan's arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday rejected the party's chairman Imran Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana case and said that PTI will use its right to challenge the decision by approaching the judiciary, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called the court's verdict "politically motivated" and "state-sanctioned." He said, "PTI will use its right to challenge the decision by knocking on the doors of the higher judiciary." He further said, "We will defend Imran Khan with all legal means, he said, while further adding that we will opt for all the legal ways to defend him," according to Geo News.

