In leaked audio, Shehbaz Sharif being told that Maryam's son-in-law wants to import a power plant from India

Lahore, Sep 25 A leaked audio that has gone viral on social media allegedly featuring Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contains a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for import of machinery for a power plant from India for her son-in-law, local media reported.

"He is our son-in-law, inform him about the issues in importing a plant from India," Prime Minister Shehbaz allegedly said, to an unidentified man.

The unidentified man can be heard briefing the person, alleged to be the premier, about the consequences of taking the decision, to which the Prime Minister allegedly asks him to convey all reservations to Maryam's son-in-law and that he will personally meet him once he returns from Turkey.

At this, the other person allegedly advises Shehbaz Sharif to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, to which he agrees, Geo News reported.

An audio recording of an alleged conversation, purportedly between the Prime Minister and a government official, was leaked on social media on Saturday, with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders claiming that it shows the PM putting his family's business interests before those of the state.

In the over two-minute-long audio clip, shared by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on his Twitter account on Saturday, a voice - said to be that of PM Sharif - can be heard saying that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had asked him to facilitate her son-in-law Raheel with the import of machinery for a power plant, from India, Dawn reported.

"If we do so, we will get a lot of flak when this matter goes to the ECC and cabinet," the official can be heard saying.

At this, the voice thought to belong to the Prime Minister says: "The son-in-law is very dear to Maryam Nawaz. Tell her very logically about this and then I will talk to her."

The same voice also agrees with the perception that this would be bad for optics and may cause a lot of trouble, politically, Dawn reported.

It is worth noting that Maryam Nawaz's daughter Mehrunnisa married industrialist Chaudhry Munir's son Raheel in December 2015.

