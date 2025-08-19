India-China relations showing positive trend toward returning to cooperation, says Wang Yi

New Delhi [India], August 19 : During the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, India and China agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral ties as the countries mark 75 years of their diplomatic ties. The talks between him and EAM Dr S Jaishankar featured several themes such as the changing world situation, challenges to free trade and how New Delhi and Beijing can act as major powers, set an example for developing countries, as reported by Xinhua news.

As per Xinhua News, India and China on Monday agreed to maintain momentum of bilateral ties. The consensus came from talks held between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is visiting India and EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

According to Xinhua, Wang Yi said that in today's world, the changing situation is evolving rapidly, unilateral bullying practices are rampant, and free trade and the international order face severe challenges. He said that as the two largest developing countries with a combined population of more than 2.8 billion, India and China should, "demonstrate a sense of global responsibility, act as major powers, set an example for developing countries in pursuit of strength through unity, and contribute to promoting world multipolarization and democratization of international relations".

Wang Yi highlighted that India and China had been implementing consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, gradually resuming exchanges and dialogue at all levels, maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas, and enabling Indian pilgrims to resume their pilgrimages to sacred mountains and lakes in Tibet autonomous region.

"China-India relations are showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation", Wang said as per Xinhua.

Highlighting that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China, lessons could be learned from the past, and the two countries should view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation.

Xinhua highlighted that Wang Yi said India and China should explore right ways for neighboring major countries to coexist with mutual respect and trust, pursue common development and achieve win-win cooperation, he said.

"Wang emphasized that China is willing to uphold the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work together with neighboring countries, including India, to jointly build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly home", Xinhua reported.

Wang Yi highlighted that, "India and China should remain confident, move in the same direction, remove barriers, expand cooperation, and consolidate the improvement momentum of bilateral relations, so that revitalization processes of the two great eastern civilizations can be mutually beneficial, providing certainty and stability to Asia and the world at large", Xinhua said.

The highlights of his remarks were also shared by the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong in a post on X on Tuesday.

🔹China and India on Monday agreed to maintain momentum of bilateral ties. The consensus came from talks between visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. 🔹Wang Yi said as the two largest developing countries with a combined… pic.twitter.com/KUiti4iGle — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) August 19, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in his opening remarks that the talks would cover "economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges".

During his opening remarks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, EAM had underscored that as neighbouring nations and major economies in the world, there are various facets and dimensions of the India-China ties.

During his remarks with the Chinese Foreign Minister in New Delhi on Monday, the EAM had noted that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict. He added that the visit of the Chinese leader to India provides the two countries with an opportunity to review the bilateral ties, and it is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor