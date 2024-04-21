India condemns terrorism in all its forms as Sri Lanka marks five years of Easter Sunday bombings

Colombo, April 21 India on Sunday said that it condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations "anywhere, everywhere" as Sri Lanka remembered all the lives lost in the horrendous Easter Sunday bombings that took place five years ago.

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha attended a prayer ceremony held at St. Anthony's Shrine, one of the suicide attack sites in 2019. The bombings carried out by Islamic terrorists killed over 250 people, including Indians.

"In memory of victims of the tragic Easter Sunday bombings, High Commissioner Jha attended the prayer ceremony at St. Anthony's Shrine. India stands in solidarity with victims of the attack & with the people of Sri Lanka. We condemn terrorism in all its forms & manifestations anywhere, everywhere," the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Colombo on a short visit in June 2019 to express solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka after the Easter Sunday attacks.

During his visit, PM Modi also paid tributes to the victims of the Easter attacks at St. Anthony's Church, Kochchikade and held discussions with the country's top leaders in the country's capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor