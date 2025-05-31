"India first, Telangana first, that's our approach": KT Rama Rao inaugurates PDSL Knowledge Centre at Warwick

London [UK], May 31 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) inaugurated the Knowledge Centre of Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited (PDSL) in Warwick, United Kingdom on Friday. This facility will serve as a Near-Shore Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Test Centre, providing R&D services to leading global automotive companies, including McLaren, Aston Martin, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PDSL, BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao asserted that his commitment to the development of Telangana goes beyond political power. "India First, Telangana First, this is not just a slogan; it's our policy direction," KTR declared, reaffirming his dedication to promoting Telangana's interests on global platforms.

Taking to social media, X, KT Rama Rao wrote, "Had the pleasure and privilege of inaugurating Knowledge Centre of PDSL (Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited) at Warwick, Coventry, UK. PDSL is a UK-based engineering services company that provides design and engineering services to automotive giants such as JLR, McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes.

"My compliments to Director of PDSL@kranthi_pdslwhose entrepreneurial journey is inspiring. In a span of 15 years he grew from one employee to nearly 400 employees today," the post further reads.

KTR commended the organisation, describing its growth as a symbol of Telangana's rising talent and global relevance. "It's a matter of immense pride that youth from Telangana are playing key roles in global corporations," he said.

He took the opportunity to highlight the BRS government's contributions in transforming Hyderabad into one of India's premier automotive hubs. "Under the BRS regime, Hyderabad stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Pune and Chennai as a leading centre for the automotive industry," he remarked.

He credited this transformation to the party's progressive industrial policies and visionary planning.

Extending his vision beyond research and development, KTR emphasized that Telangana must aim to become the number one destination for automobile manufacturing as well.

He reminded the audience that Telangana was the first Indian state to host the prestigious Formula E Championship, which underscored the state's commitment to innovation in the mobility sector. "Our government envisioned and worked towards creating a Mobility Valley to attract global investment and build a strong automotive ecosystem," he said.

The BRS Working President also underlined how Telangana emerged as a magnet for global investments during the party's tenure in office. He recalled how global tech majors like Google, Amazon, and Facebook established their largest campuses in Hyderabad under the BRS government. "In just nine years, Telangana made remarkable strides in IT jobs, exports, infrastructure, and innovation. That momentum must continue," he said.

KTR called upon India's youth and industries to adapt to the rapidly changing global landscape. "Our youth are proving their mettle across sectors, be it IT, life sciences, or automobiles. But to stay ahead, constant upskilling is essential," he advised. He urged educational institutions, companies, and governments to invest in skilling and re-skilling programs that respond to future challenges.

Kranti Puppala, Director of PDSL, lauded KTR's global vision and leadership. He said, "KTR's contributions are not confined to Telangana. His innovation-led policies have made the state a frontrunner across multiple sectors. For us, it's a great honour to have our Knowledge Centre inaugurated by a true global leader."

Following the formal inauguration, KTR toured the facility, interacted with company staff, and was briefed by PDSL representatives about the organisation's ongoing initiatives.

