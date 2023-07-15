India-France partnership is force for global good: PM Narendra Modi

Paris [France], July 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years but the friendship between India and France continued to grow deeper. He also said that the two nations have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years and that their partnership is a force for global good.

"In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction," PM Modi said while addressing the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at Louvre Museum.

"We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," Modi said.

PM Modi raised a toast to the India-France ties at the banquet dinner. He congratulated the people of France on Bastille Day and called it a matter of happiness and pride for him to celebrate the occasion with the people of France.

"I congratulate the people of France on Bastille Day. It was a matter of happiness and pride for me to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France. French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour," he said.

Upon arrival at Louvre Museum in Paris to attend the banquet dinner, French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron welcomed him.

PM Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, on Friday attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet in Paris.

Modi also attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees. PM Modi and Macron met notable dignitaries during the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.

The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment. During the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to the patriotic tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade.

PM Modi met thought leaders and some prominent business people during the second day of his visit to France. The Prime Minister met prominent aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet and Chanel CEO Leena Nair. He also met Charlotte Chopin, a yoga practitioner who will turn 100 soon.

