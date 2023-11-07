India-Georgia discuss deepening of bilateral ties in 7th Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The 7th India-Georgia Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held in the national capital on Monday, during which the two sides reiterated the commitment to deepen bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs. Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia, Alexander Khvtisiashvili, led the Georgian delegation.

The sixth FOC was held in Tbilisi, Georgia in July 2022.

During the FOC, wide ranging discussions were held covering all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade and economic, consular, cultural, people to people ties, with emphasis on energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building, the release stated.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the multilateral fora. The Indian side appreciated Georgia's participation in the Voice of Global South Summit.

India and Georgia also reiterated their commitment to further deepen bilateral ties. The next FOC will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia on a mutually convenient date, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor