India "heavyweight partner" in today's geopolitical scenario: Foreign expert Sachdeva on EAM Jaishankar attending Trump's swearing-in

New Delhi [India], January 12 : Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdeva said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United States for President-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony sends a strong signal, as India is being a "heavyweight partner" to Washington in the geopolitical scenario.

Speaking toon Sunday, he said, "Minister Jaishankar to Trump's inauguration is definitely very important, is a great signal. India is sending our high-ranking official to the inauguration. Normally inaugurations of US presidents, they do not invite foreign leaders. That's not the convention."

"But this time around, the Trump administration incoming, they're inviting some foreign leaders and India being a heavyweight partner, a heavyweight player in the geopolitical scenario," he added.

Sachdeva believes that Jaishankar will also use this opportunity to discuss pressing global issues, such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with American officials.

"I think it will be an important visit for India and for America because I think what Minister Jaishankar will also use this occasion is to discuss with America about resolving of the Ukraine-Russia conflict," he said.

"The Russia-Ukraine peace is a priority for Trump and the American administration how to stop the Ukraine war he has promised he will have to he should be working on it right and India can help at it. Other than yes our US-India relations, they will also be discussed bilateral trade, defence cooperation," he added.

Higlighting India's role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. the foreign expert noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi already had bilaterals with both sides and could really be helpful in finding a peaceful solution.

"Now the urgent priority for Trump administration is Russia-Ukraine conflict. And in that conflict, Prime MinisterNarendra Modi has already done homework, groundwork meeting Putin-Zelensky, Putin again, Biden, American administration. So that homework of Prime Minister Modi and India will be very helpful for Trump as he goes about trying to find out a peaceful solution," he said.

"That would be of high interest to America because they will move on to something on which they have a pain. And that is a top priority for America," he added.

Further, the expert also added Trump has invited many other leaders including, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Argentina's President Javier Gerardo Milei, adding that now, even "India has received the invitation."

"This time Trump is breaking with the tradition. One, he is talking informally to some leaders if there's some occasion, and he's inviting them. But secondly, what they're doing is they're sending official invitations to some governments like Italy's Georgia Meloni is going, Argentina's Milei is going. Now, even India has received the invitation," he said.

"So it's up to the government of India and up to Prime Minister Modi if he wants or decides to go or not or he can send a representative like Minister Jaishankar is going," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that EAM Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 as the 47th US President.

"On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America," the MEA said in a statement.

The ceremonial event is set to take place on January 20, approximately two weeks after Trump's electoral college win was certified by the US Congress.

