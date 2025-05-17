India imposes port restrictions on select Bangladeshi imports amid diplomatic tensions

New Delhi [India], May 17 : The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has imposed immediate port restrictions on the import of several categories of goods from Bangladesh, following a directive issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The move limits the entry of products such as ready-made garments and processed foods to specific seaports, an official press release by the Ministry stated.

Under the new directive, all kinds of ready-made garments from Bangladesh can now only be imported through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, with entry through land ports no longer permitted.

Additionally, the import of items such as fruit-flavoured and carbonated drinks, processed food, cotton waste, PVC and plastic finished goods (except approved industrial inputs), and wooden furniture has been restricted at Land Customs Stations (LCSs) and Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and West Bengal's Changrabandha and Fulbari.

The directive makes clear that imports of essential items like fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone remain unaffected. Goods transiting through India from Bangladesh to Nepal and Bhutan are also exempt.

The restrictions come in the wake of remarks made by Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during a speech in China, where he referred to India's northeastern states as a "landlocked region with no access to the ocean." Indian officials interpreted the comment as a challenge to the region's connectivity and sovereignty, triggering a diplomatic backlash.

Officials in New Delhi have framed the decision as a corrective measure. One official told ANI, "Bangladesh cannot assume market access without reciprocity. For years, India extended concessions without equal returns. This decision restores balance."

Previously, 93 per cent of Bangladesh's exports to India moved through land ports in the Northeast. The new restrictions are expected to increase logistics costs for Bangladeshi exporters, especially those in the USD 740 million ready-made garment sector, which relies heavily on quick cross-border trade.

Indian authorities have expressed hope that the shift will offer new opportunities to local manufacturers, while also reinforcing the strategic importance of fair trade and regional economic stability.

