India, Malaysia hold Senior Officials Meeting ahead of Joint Commission Meeting

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was held between India and Malaysia in the national capital on Monday ahead of the Joint Commission Meeting today.

The SOM was chaired by the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and Deputy Secy General Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani of Malaysia. The two sides held a preparatory meeting ahead of the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting on Tuesday.

"India-Malaysia Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar and Deputy Secy General Ahmad Rozian Abd Ghani of @MalaysiaMFA. Both sides held a preparatory meeting ahead of the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow at Ministerial level," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir has already arrived in India on the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Kadir, who is in India till November 8, will strengthen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The official itinerary for the visit includes a sit-down with Vice President Dhankhar on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House.

The visit holds significant diplomatic importance, as it provides an opportunity to strengthen the existing ties between India and Malaysia and discuss various bilateral matters of mutual interest, the MEA stated.

