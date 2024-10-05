India participates in 6th Moscow Format Consultations, JP Singh leads delegation

Moscow [Russia], October 5 : JP Singh, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), led the Indian delegation to the sixth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations in Moscow.

Sharing pictures on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia said, "Mr. J. P. Singh, Joint Secretary, MEA led the Indian delegation at the 6th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations held in Moscow on 4 October, 2024."

Notably, Moscow hosted the 6th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The statement added that participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan during Friday's meeting.

"On October 4, Moscow hosted the 6th meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan. The sides unanimously reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's development as an independent, unified, and peaceful state."

The meeting saw the participation of special representatives and senior officials from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, attended as the main guest, the statement said.

During the meeting, participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's development as an independent, unified, and peaceful state and expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in counter-terrorism and anti-drug efforts.

The participants showed interest in developing regional infrastructure projects involving Afghanistan and noted the promising nature of economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Kabul.

The sides highlighted the importance of international humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, emphasising that such aid should not be politically motivated.A joint statement was adopted by the participants of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.

The parties expressed deep concern over the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan, noting that terrorist and separatist groups based there continue to pose a serious threat to global and regional security.

They called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels, emphasising that Afghanistan should be supported in taking comprehensive measures to address both the symptoms and root causes of terrorism and eradicate it swiftly.

