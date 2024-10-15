India reiterates support for Africa; calls its exclusion from UNSC a "historical injustice"

New York [India], October 15 : India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel emphasized India's support to the cause of Africa by highlighting various measures the Government of India is taking to strengthen partnerships with Africa.

In UN General Assembly's plenary meeting on Partnerships for Africa, India reiterated support for sustainable development in the continent

Ambassador Patel highlighted how Africa has suffered from the hardships of colonialism like many countries of the Global South and has borne the brunt of the exploitation of its natural resources.

Talking about the present-day challenges that have hampered the growth of Africa, Ambassador Patel noted the ravages caused to developing countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts, climate change, health security and energy security. She highlighted that such actions have eroded the systemic resilience of developing countries, including in Africa.

Ambassador Patel said that amid this background, it becomes imperative for the global partners to come together for Africa.

There are four key pillars to work upon for strengthening support to Africa. These include de-risking African economies which are suffering because of rapid rise external debt, she noted

Ambassador Patel called for "Increasing predictable access to concessional finance, creating fiscal space through financing innovations, are strategies aimed at delivering the economic transformation required."

She said for taking development ahead in Africa, "Financial responsibility, ensuring transparency and viability, must be at the forefront when looking at financing options."

The second key pillar is addressing peace and security challenges and recognizing that terrorism is expanding in Africa which if left unaddressed, may seriously jeopardize peace prospects in several parts of Africa, that are already ravaged by armed conflicts.

India congratulated African security initiatives as they have proven their success in countering terrorism, she noted, "These are Africa's home-grown solutions, led by African countries who have a better understanding of their issues."

India highlighted that the international community should provide sustainable and adequate financial and logistical support to such regional security initiatives.

Regional integration was highlighted as the third crucial pillar to help Africa address the challenges. India lauded the active role being played by regional and sub-regional organizations in Africa which have the potential to increase in intra-African trade.

India noted that the recent global geo-political events have shown that the UN Security Council is unable to deliver on its primary responsibilities to safeguard international peace and security. Commenting on the continuing lack of representation of Africa as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Ambassador Patel called it a "historical injustice that needs to be corrected sooner than later."

India has been consistently calling for greater representation of Africa, this will be an indispensable part of UNSC reform, for a more representative and effective Council.

Ambassador Patel highlighted steps being taken by India to strengthen the African cause towards achievement of 2030 Agenda and its Agenda 2063.

"As a close friend and strategic partner of Africa, India's concessional line of credit to Africa is valued at nearly 12 billion USD. India continues to remain one of the largest contributors to UN Peace Keeping Missions in Africa which have played an important role in bringing peace and stability to the African continent", she spoke.

A significant step in recent times to foster relationships has been African Union (AU) becoming a permanent member of G20 under India's presidency in 2023.

Ambassador Yojna said that India has shared its experiences and capabilities with partner countries on the continent in fields such as financial inclusion, capacity building, infrastructure, health security, solar and renewable power generation, amongst others.

Under the umbrella of the Arogya Maitri" or "Friendship for Health" initiative, India is providing hospitals, dialysis machines, life-saving medicines and affordable and effective generic medicines to African countries

41 African nations joining the International Solar Alliance is a testimony to India's goodwill for Africa.

Ambassador Patel appreciated Africa's initiatives for developing the continent and said, "India has been always supportive of a development paradigm that is Africa-led and Africa-owned. African priorities will continue to guide our initiatives."

