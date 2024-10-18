"India rushes to aid even before asking": Lebanese envoy Rabie Narsh

New Delhi [India], October 18 : India has once again demonstrated its commitment to being a first responder in times of crisis, with Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, recently highlighting India's swift humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

While addressing a press conference on war, Ambassador Narsh stated, "The humanitarian aid has flooded Lebanon since the aggression started. We have, thankfully, great friends in the world. On top of them is India. India is our good friend. We enjoyed very good relations, excellent relations since maybe the independence of both countries dated 70 or more than 80 years back."

He further emphasised India's proactive support and affirmed, "India, even before asking, has rushed to propose humanitarian aid. India has offered about 30 tonnes of medicines. India has already been supporting us. We have been exchanging good relations in the international arena."

Further, the envoy has expressed his concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasising the need for the United States to reassess its support for Israel. Narsh stated that the US, as Israel's strongest ally and sponsor, has the power to stop Israel's aggression and bring an end to the violence.

"The US is funding Israel, providing them with the latest technology, latest weapons, and even nuclear weapons," Narsh said. "But then you hear US officials say they cannot control Netanyahu. You can. If you want, you can."

"Netanyahu is a war criminal, and I'm not saying this emotionally. The International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court have issued a warrant against Netanyahu because they said they have credible proof that he committed war crimes. So he is a war criminal, but still, he is the spoiled child of the United States, of the administration," the envoy added.

Narsh hopes that the outcome of the US election will bring about a new administration brave enough to say "enough is enough" to the killing, destruction, and war. "Let's build peace," he urged.

"I hope whatever the result of the US election, the new administration will be brave enough to say enough is enough, enough of killing people by US aircraft and US weapons, enough of destruction, and enough of war. Let's build peace." Narsh stated.

The US presidential election, scheduled for November 5, has been a topic of global interest.

On Friday, India dispatched the first tranche of 11 tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon as part of a humanitarian effort to support the nation amid rising tensions and the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X and wrote, "India sends humanitarian assistance to Lebanon. A total of 33 tonnes of medical supplies are being sent. The first tranche of 11 tonnes of medical supplies was dispatched today. The consignment comprises a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including cardiovascular medications, NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), anti-inflammatory agents, antibiotics and anaesthetics."

Amid escalating violence in southern Lebanon, India has reiterated its strong stance on the safety of United Nations peacekeepers, particularly the personnel stationed along the Blue Line, which separates Lebanon from Israel. With multiple attacks reported on UNIFIL premises, Jaiswal emphasised the nation's concern.

