India, UK to begin 7th edition of bilateral training exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 2023'

New Delhi [India], April 24 : India and the United Kingdom will soon begin the seventh edition of the bilateral training exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023, Indian Army said on Monday.

"#IndianArmy contingent will participate in the 7th Edition of the Bilateral Training Exercise #AjeyaWarrior 2023. The Exercise between the Armies of #UK & #India aims to enhance interoperability while undertaking operations under the UN mandate," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

The exercise is part of an initiative to develop interoperability and share expertise with friendly foreign nations.

Both nations' military forces take part in this combined military drill. It aims to provide pieces of training to the soldiers of both nations in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and has proved to be an excellent strategy for strengthening the ties between them.

The 6th edition of the India-UK Joint Company Level Military Training Ajeya Warrior exercise took place in Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, from October 7 to 20, 2021.

The Ajeya Warrior Exercise is a combined military drill, designed to provide company-level joint training focused on counter-terrorism operations in urban and semi-urban settings.

