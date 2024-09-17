"India-Victoria bond built on trust," says Premier Jacinta Allan

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Jacinta Allan, the 49th Premier of Victoria, on Monday, said that the relationship between India and Victoria is built on trust and expressed delight in Indians choosing Melbourne and Victoria as their home.

The remarks by Allan came while she attended the Australia India Institute's Annual Oration 2024 in New Delhi.

While addressing the programme, she said, "We are here to celebrate our connection between India and Victoria, a connection that we know is deep and profound... I am proud that Indians are choosing Melbourne and Victoria as their home. This is a lasting contribution. The relationship between India and Victoria is built on trust."

Praising the Indian economy, Allan declared that the nation is 'the future of the world.' She said, "India is a developing economy that can only be described as an exciting one... India is the future of the world and Victoria will continue to partner because Victoria is the future of Australia," she said.

Premier Jacinta Allan further emphasised Victoria as the number one destination for international students. She said, "We are not just the number one stage for students but we are the number one stage for international students and there is something for everything in Victoria."

She further said, "Victoria is a great place to start business, family, to start a new chapter of your life and that's why, we are saying more and more people of the world including from India, are choosing Victoria and Melbourne as their home."

Notably, the Oration formed a part of Allan's first trip to India as leader of Victoria. She was elected to Parliament in 1999 and is the longest-serving female minister in Australia's history and Victoria's longest-serving Labour Minister.

Aimed at bringing the two countries closer, boosting trade and investment, improving social outcomes, and building relationships and networks, over the years, the Annual Oration has been centred around issues of significance to both Australia and India, according to the official website of the Australia India Institute.

