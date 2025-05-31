Indian all party parliamentary outreach influences global narrative on Operation Sindoor

Bogota [Colombia], May 31 : All-Party Delegation leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the All-Party delegation was pleased at how Colombia retracted its stance in favour of India with regards to Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Colombia's Vice Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio toldthat Colombia changed its stance after having received complete information on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"We have had a dialogue today with the delegation of many different parties of the Parliament of India. We are very confident that with the explanation received and with the detailed information that they have regarding the real situation and the conflict between what happened in Kashmir, we can follow and continue the dialogue and continue and be aware of what is happening," she told ANI.

Earlier, Tharoor flagged the concern and said that India was disappointed with Colombia condoling the deaths of Pakistani terrorists that died in the Indian strikes.

"And our only disappointment with the earlier statement by Colombia was that it seemed to have overlooked this difference. We're very pleased to learn that that statement has been withdrawn, as you also mentioned, and we are also very pleased that you, as representatives of the people of Colombia," he said.

Tharoor on Friday (local time) said that Colombia will issue a statement of strong support for India's position after the country withdrew their statement condoling the deaths of Pakistanis in Indian strikes.

Tharoor is leading the multi-party delegation to the Americas. After visiting Panama and Guyana, Tharoor and his delegation arrived in Colombia on Thursday in an effort of India's global outreach to convey India's zero tolerance against terrorism. After concluding the Colombia visit, the all-party delegation will be heading to Brazil and the United States on Saturday.

In a similar outreach, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Friday (local time), who is leading an all-party delegation to Latvia, emphasised India's unity following the Pahalgam terror attack and said that "nothing is going to divide us anymore."

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Latvia, Kanimozhi said, "When our Indian tourists were attacked and we lost 26 innocent lives in front of their families, loved ones, children and with a message - Go tell your Prime Minister, go tell your country people that we asked you what your faith is. They hope to divide us as a country. They hope to divide us on our beliefs. But when the people of Kashmir came out to the streets to protest against Pakistan as Indians and stood together, the message was very clear that nothing is going to divide us anymore."

Meanwhile, the delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, which includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar, has amassed support from the countries they visited.

Khurshid, a member of the All-Party Delegation, highlighted the apparent chaos within Pakistan, citing factions within the army vying for power and the civilian government's lack of control. Despite this, he praised India's restraint and patience in the face of such challenges.

"But the shelling across the border and the LoC continued for at least three or four hours. There were violations of the ceasefire once again, making it very clear that in Pakistan, nobody seems to be in control. The civilian government doesn't seem to be in control. There are factions within the army, each vying with each other to become powerful. Nevertheless, we showed restraint and patience," added Khurshid.

Khurshid clarified that India did not initiate contact with Pakistan, but rather received a call from Pakistan's DGMO for cessation of hostilities during Operation Sindoor.

The all-party delegation member explained that India stopped its actions when Pakistan's DGMO requested cessation of hostilities and India refrained from further attacks, dismissing claims as "complete hogwash."

Khurshid emphasised India's aspirations to greatness and stressed that no one should distract India from its path to achieving this goal.

"India is waiting to be great. Nobody will distract us or interfere with that passage of ours. That is why we need to show our strength," said the Congress leader.

Khurshid urged Pakistan to understand India's demand to give up terrorism, highlighting the importance of showing strength. He emphasised that India's message is clear and united, transcending party lines.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

