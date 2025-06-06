Indian delegation in US engages with Senator Andy Kim on counterterrorism, trade talks

Washington, June 6 The All-Party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor on Friday met with Senator Andy Kim, member of the US Senate Homeland Security Committee, and briefed him on the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising India’s strong resolve to respond swiftly to any similar incidents in the future.

The delegation also talked about fruitful areas for cooperation, which include entrepreneurship, trade, technology, and counterterrorism.

"The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor had a wonderful conversation with @SenatorAndyKim, Member of the US Senate Homeland Security Committee, and briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India’s measured and precise response during Operation Sindoor, and our firm resolve to respond swiftly to any such incidents in the future. The conversation also spanned productive areas of cooperation, including entrepreneurship, trade, technology, and counterterrorism!" the Indian Embassy in the US wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met with US Vice President J.D. Vance, briefing him about Operation Sindoor.

"The All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor called on Vice President J D Vance this morning. The conversation focused on strengthening the India-US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," the Embassy of India in the United States posted on X.

Sharing information about the interaction Tharoor mentioned in a post on X,

"Excellent meeting with Vice President J D Vance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive and productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds."

Vance was visiting India when the heinous Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22.

In a strong message of support and solidarity, the US Vice-President had also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the terror attack and convey that the United States is ready to provide "all assistance" in the joint fight against terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor