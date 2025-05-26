Indian delegation led by Baijayant Panda meets Kuwait Deputy PM in anti-terror outreach

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 26 : The All-Party Delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda met Sherida Abdullah Saad Al-Maousharji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in Kuwait on Monday, furthering India's diplomatic campaign to strengthen international consensus against terrorism following the recent Pahalgam attack.

Arriving in Kuwait after concluding its Bahrain leg, the all-party delegation led by Baijayant Jay Panda features a diverse group of Indian parliamentarians, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Shringla. The visit is part of a multi-nation diplomatic effort to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and counter misinformation propagated globally by Pakistan.

During their stay in Bahrain prior to their arrival in Kuwait, the Indian delegation engaged with various segments of Bahraini society to explain India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the country's broader struggle against cross-border terrorism.

The MPs met with Abdul Nabi Salman, the First Deputy Speaker of Bahrain's Council of Representatives, and also held discussions with Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa. In those meetings, Indian representatives reiterated the country's strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

This diplomatic drive involves seven multi-party delegations, each headed by a senior MP, visiting countries across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas - including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, and several others. The initiative seeks to inform international partners about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism and reinforce India's unwavering stand against terror.

Operation Sindoor, which began on May 7, was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists that killed 26 people. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The ongoing diplomatic mission underscores India's determination to ensure a global understanding and united stand against terrorism.

