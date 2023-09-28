Indian diaspora in New Zealand welcomes MoS Rajkumar Ranjan at Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Auckland

Auckland [New Zealand], September 28 : The Indian diaspora in Auckland received the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh during the meet and greet event at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre.

Singh is in Auckland to attend the India Business Summit today, organised by the Auckland Business Chamber and the High Commission of India.

The one-day summit will have trade experts and business leaders from both countries to discuss export-import trade gateway to India, digital transformation, energy, climate change, and resource efficiency, according to the Auckland Business Chamber.

The Indian community appreciated the growing ties between India and New Zealand.

Sharing the delight on their social media 'X', India in New Zealand stated, "#AmritKaal The Indian Diaspora in #Auckland received the Hon. MOS @RanjanRajkuma11 with warmth during meet & greet event. The Indian community acknowledged the upward trajectory, and appreciated the growing ties between #India #Newzealand@MEAIndia @MFATNZ @AcklIndianInc."

Earlier on Wednesday, Auckland Indian Association Inc honoured MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre.

In August, India and New Zealand held discussions on the possible introduction of the Unified Payment Interface system in the island nation to promote ease of doing business, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

This was discussed during a bilateral meeting between Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textile and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution of India and Hon Damien O’Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand.

Prior to that meeting, the fifth Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and New Zealand were held in Wellington where both sides reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Both sides took note of the recent momentum in high-level engagements and the need to sustain it further.

India and New Zealand have cordial and friendly relations rooted in the linkages of Commonwealth, parliamentary democracy and the English language, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two countries have been fellow travelers in their commitment to disarmament, global peace, North-South Dialogue, human rights, ecological preservation and combating international terrorism.

