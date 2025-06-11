Indian diaspora in UAE credits India's stature rising globally to PM Modi's 11-year tenure

Dubai, June 10 On completion of 11 years by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Indian expatriates in Dubai said on Tuesday that India's stature as a country has risen manifold across the world during the last 11 years since Prime Minister Modi assumed charge of leading the country in 2014.

While speaking to IANS, the Indian diaspora living in the Middle Eastern country also praised PM Modi's leadership and his last 11 years of governance.

Tarun, a non-resident Indian (NRI) living in Dubai, said, "I am a Canadian passport holder, currently living in Dubai. Prime Minister Modi's 11-year tenure has been excellent. The Prime Minister has increased the respect of Indians in foreign countries a lot. Wherever PM Modi has gone, India's respect has increased a lot there. PM Modi is about to come to Canada again (this time for the upcoming G7 Suummit), many NRIs like me are eagerly waiting for him. I will also be arriving in Canada with my own special programme."

Talking about India's robust development under PM Modi's leadership since the last 11 years, he said, "PM Modi's popularity has increased globally too because he has brought the country forward in the whole world. PM Modi has done commendable work in the digital world. He has worked for every section of the society irrespective of their religion, race or community. He has brought a lot of respect to India at the international level."

Another diaspora member Gopal said, "PM Modi held a public meeting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is the first time in the history of UAE in the last 52 years that I have seen any Prime Minister holding a meeting. Even the local leaders here did not hold any meeting. During PM Modi's public meeting, it felt like a fair. The local people were surprised as to who had come here and why there was such a huge crowd gathering."

Another Indian diaspora member Shekhar Bhatia said, "I have been living in Dubai for the last 35 years. Since the last 11 years, India's prestige has increased a lot in the UAE. PM Modi's visit to the UAE was historic. The way India is viewed abroad has improved a lot. The Narendra Modi government has a very commendable role in the growth of our economy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor