Indian embassy hosts Kathak dance recital as part of 78th Independence Day celebrations in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 13 : As a part of the 78th Independence Day of India, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Tuesday hosted a Kathak Dance recital by Arpita Dutta and her troupe from India.

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said on X, "The event was graced by Hon. Mr Badri Prasad Pandey, Minister for Culture, Tourism & Civil Aviation of Nepal, as the Chief Guest. The audience included distinguished members of the Government of Nepal, the Nepali Army, the diplomatic community, cultural fraternity, media and civil society," the tweet added along with the photos of the dignitaries as well as the artists.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has been organizing various programs on the occasion of Independence Day on an annual basis.

The Kathak performance which comes as a part of the celebration will also be presented in 4 major cities of the Himalayan Nation.

"The recital mesmerized the audience. The dance troupe will continue their Nepal tour with performances scheduled in Birgunj, Hetauda, Biratnagar, and Pokhara over the coming days," the embassy added.

