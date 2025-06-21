Indian Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 11th International Day of Yoga

Tokyo [Japan], June 21 : The Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Saturday celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga, promoting harmony, peace, and collective well-being through this ancient practice.

The sacred chants of ‘Om’ reverberated across Tokyo during the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Embassy of India, Tokyo invoking harmony, peace, and collective well-being. #ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji#YogaforOneEarthOneHealth#IDY2025… pic.twitter.com/EbGQVsmCqw— India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) June 21, 2025

"The sacred chants of 'Om' reverberated across Tokyo during the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga, organised by the Embassy of India, Tokyo invoking harmony, peace, and collective well-being," the Embassy of India in Japan wrote on X.

Following an energizing yoga session, participants enjoyed a taste of India with refreshing mangoes, nutritious millets, and warm chai, served at the 11th International Day of Yoga hosted by the Embassy of India, Tokyo.#ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji#YogaforOneEarthOneHealth… pic.twitter.com/ofg7spmCTT— India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) June 21, 2025

"Following an energizing yoga session, participants enjoyed a taste of India with refreshing mangoes, nutritious millets, and warm chai, served at the 11th International Day of Yoga hosted by the Embassy of India, Tokyo," the India Embassy said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal and the Consulate General of India in Birgunj on Saturday organised a series of engaging events across 10 cities and municipalities in Nepal, including Kathmandu, Pokhara, Lamjung, Lumbini, Janakpur, Chitwan, Birgunj, Hetauda, Rautahat and Bariyarpur to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.

The High Commission of India also celebrated 11th International Day of Yoga in Dhaka.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma noted that Yoga has become a way of life for millions around the world, with Yoga connecting them across borders, cultures and beliefs.

High Commissioner said that Yoga's universality was captured in this year's theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" which symbolized Yoga's role as a connector between individual wellness and global sustainability.

The event included participation by a large number of Yoga enthusiasts from Bangladesh who participated in a practice session based on the Common Yoga Protocol. Many prominent Yoga institutions of Bangladesh also presented Yoga demonstrations highlighting the benefits of Yoga. Senior Yoga practitioners over the age of 70 were felicitated at the event.

Besides Yoga enthusiasts and institutions, the event was attended by a number of eminent cultural personalities, artists, media persons, professionals, scholars and youths of Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor