Indian envoy Mukul Arya found dead in Palestinian city of Ramallah

India’s envoy to Palestine Mukul Arya passed away in Ramallah on Sunday, the External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said.“Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya,” Jaishankar tweeted. “He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” he said.In his mid-30s, Arya, a career diplomat of 2008 batch Indian Foreign Service, had served at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris, and at the Embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow.

He was raised and educated in Delhi, studied Economics at Delhi University and JNU, before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008. Palestine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said in a statement, “We received with great astonishment and shock the news of the death of the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Palestine, Mukul Arya, and we express great sadness, loss and pain at his death. ”Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh issued immediate instructions to all security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to complete the formalities.