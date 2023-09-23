Indian High Commission in London launches ‘Home Away from Home' for fresher students

London [UK], September 23 : Aiming to help the Indian students arriving in the United Kingdom for the September 2023 intake for higher studies, the Indian High Commission in London has launched the ‘Home Away from Home' initiative to assist fresh Indian students arriving in the UK, said a release from Indian High Commission in London.

Under the initiative, Students can visit special kiosks at the India House (High Commission building) at Aldwych from Sept 26-Oct 9 on weekdays to avail of services like documentation help, consular assistance, opening local bank accounts, and registering with the High Commission for future needs.

The release added that the Complimentary lunch will also be provided as a welcome gesture to students who come for registration. In a post on X the Indian High Commission shared details of its consular assistance.

@HCI_London #HomeAwayfromHome. Calling newly-arrived🇮🇳 students in 🇬🇧! Visit @HCI_London Special kiosks at India Place, India House, 26 Sep to Oct 9 (1230- 1430, Weekdays only) to: - Register @HCI_London - Get Consular help - Open local bank a/c (1/2)@VDoraiswami @MEAIndia — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 22, 2023

Apart from this, a welcome event on October 10, hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami will also be organised at the Indian High Commission premises in London, and will also be live-streamed.

The event will allow networking between senior and new students and shall orient new Indian students in the UK and provide helpful information to the newcomers, added the official press release.

